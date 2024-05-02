The incident happened on Wednesday evening, May 1, when a resident of the Whipporwill area of North Castle saw two suspects trying to steal his vehicle, North Castle Police announced on Thursday, May 2.

The resident then alerted police, who tried to apprehend the suspects. However, they remain at large, authorities said.

Following the incident, the department reminded residents to stay alert.

"If you observe any suspicious activity in or around your neighborhood, contact the North Castle Police Department and we will promptly investigate," the department said in a social media post on Thursday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.