Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

North Castle Resident Spots Duo Trying To Steal His Car

Authorities are warning residents to be on high alert after a Northern Westchester resident caught two men trying to steal his car out of his driveway.

Two suspects were seen trying to steal a vehicle from a Northern Westchester driveway, police said.

Two suspects were seen trying to steal a vehicle from a Northern Westchester driveway, police said.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, May 1, when a resident of the Whipporwill area of North Castle saw two suspects trying to steal his vehicle, North Castle Police announced on Thursday, May 2.

The resident then alerted police, who tried to apprehend the suspects. However, they remain at large, authorities said. 

Following the incident, the department reminded residents to stay alert.

"If you observe any suspicious activity in or around your neighborhood, contact the North Castle Police Department and we will promptly investigate," the department said in a social media post on Thursday. 

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE