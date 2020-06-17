Westchester Town Reviewing Ordinance After Family Told To Remove BLM Yard Sign

A Westchester town is making legislative changes after drawing the ire of many for ordering a resident to remove a banner quoting Martin Luther King, citing the town’s code.

The Town of Eastchester is currently reviewing and analyzing its decades-old sign ordinance to “update and clarify provisions therein” after a homeowner was threatened with a fine to remove a banner he put up at his home.

“INJUSTICE ANYWHERE IS A THREAT TO JUSTICE EVERYWHERE,” the banner read outside an Eastchester home.

In response, the homeowner was issued a notice from town, threatening a $1,000 daily fine, court appearance, and follow-up inspection for putting up the banner.

Officials stated that the banner was in violation of the town’s fire code because it was hung in front of a window.

The Eastchester Town Code states that “signs or exterior displays consisting of banners, pennants, flags (except for one American Standard), ribbons, streamers, spinners, or similar moving, fluttering, or revolving devices are prohibited.”

"If they cared so much about their banner rule, then every house with a graduation banner should be fined, every house with a Trump 2020 banner should be fined, etc.," one of the homeowners posted on social media.

Following backlash from the initial notice, Eastchester Town Supervisor Anthony Colavita instructed the Building/Planning Department to suspend enforcement of violations on residential properties until the adoption of a newly updated code.

According to reports, the homeowner has taken the sign down in compliance with the town’s previous order, but has since put up smaller signs on his property that are tied to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.