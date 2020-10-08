Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality
Westchester Man Indicted For Attempted Murder During Botched Robbery

Zak Failla
Western Avenue in Yonkers.
Western Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A member of the Yonkers Blood Hounds gang has been charged with attempted murder after shooting an area homeowner with his own gun during a botched burglary.

Yonkers resident Luis Sanchez, 28, was indicted for attempted murder and multiple other charges in the April shooting of a man during an attempted burglary on Western Avenue.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, the Yonkers Police Department received an emergency call regarding shots fired at a residence on Western Avenue.

It is alleged that Sanchez’s victim and his wife were sleeping when Sanchez, armed with a large kitchen knife, began banging on the door in an attempt to break in and burglarize the residence.

Scarpino said that the victim, who lawfully owned a handgun, told Sanchez to leave his property, though instead, Sanchez attacked and lunged at his victim with the knife. Sanchez then overpowered his victim, gained control of the gun, and shot him in the stomach.

Sanchez proceeded to allegedly steal the loaded handgun, which was never recovered. Sanchez was arrested by investigators with the Yonkers Police Department later on the day of the shooting.

Sanchez was charged with:

  • First-degree attempted murder;
  • Two counts of second-degree attempted murder;
  • Three counts of assault;
  • Robbery;
  • Two counts of attempted burglary;
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Scarpino said that Sanchez was awaiting sentencing for a previous arrest when he used a knife to attack a taxi driver. He had been released and is expected to receive a sentence of between two and four years in prison. Following his latest arrest, he was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

