Westchester County Home Inspector To Host Brand-New HGTV Show

A home inspector from Westchester County is set to share his expertise and protect homebuyers from making risky purchases as the host of a brand-new HGTV show.

Joe Mazza, who is licensed in New York and Connecticut, is the host of "Home Inspector Joe," a show scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Mazza, who is based in White Plains, said he worked in construction for 20 years before he became burnt out and made a career change in 2015.

He said he's passionate about the job because he loves helping others.

“It’s been something I’ve done since I was a little kid," he said.

Mazza began working with HGTV on the show in 2019.

He said in each episode, he works with homebuyers, looking at different houses and educating people about what they're in for if they make a purchase. He hosts the show with Noel Gatts, who helps homebuyers with the interior design of their new homes.

Some homebuying nightmares people can range from water damage to structural damage, mold issues, electrical problems and more, Mazza said.

When it comes to tips for homebuyers, Mazza has one major piece of advice.

"Do not waive a home inspection," Mazza said. "Don’t you dare waive a home inspection. It’s the most critical part of buying a house.”

He added that buying older houses should be avoided for those who don't want asbestos in the home, and prospective buyers should ask lots of questions about big money items, such as how old the roofing system is.

Mazza said his wife and young daughter are especially excited to see him on the show.

He shared how his daughter couldn't contain her excitement after watching a scene from the show.

“She jumped in my lap and was just hugging me and holding me and saying ‘Daddy’s on TV,'" he said.

Mazza said the show is both funny and educational. In addition to learning about home inspection, viewers will also learn about interior design and how to repair things.

"Watch it," he said. "Tune in. You’re going to learn so much from this show."

