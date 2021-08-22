Tropical Storm Henri: Biden Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For 26 NY Counties

President Joe Biden has approved a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the New York counties set to be impacted as Tropical Storm Henri moves through the region, the state announced.

New York State officials reported that as of the morning of Sunday, Aug. 22, parts of New York City and Long Island have seen up to six inches of rain.

Some inland locations along the coast could see a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and high winds, the state added.

Henri was categorized as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning, and it was later downgraded to tropical storm. It's now expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island.

The 26 counties in the disaster declaration are:

Albany,

Bronx,

Broome,

Chenango,

Columbia,

Delaware,

Dutchess,

Greene,

Kings (Brooklyn),

Montgomery,

Nassau,

New York (Manhattan),

Orange,

Otsego,

Putnam,

Queens,

Rensselaer,

Richmond (Staten Island),

Rockland,

Saratoga,

Schenectady,

Schoharie,

Suffolk,

Sullivan,

Ulster,

Westchester.

The state also recommended residents keep the following safety tips in mind during the storm:

Monitor media for emergency information.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Take only essential items, and bring your pets if possible.

If told to, shelter in place:

Stay indoors and away from windows.

Listen to local television or radio for updates.

Conditions may change quickly; be prepared to evacuate to a shelter or neighbor's home if necessary.

Avoid driving or going outdoors during a storm. Flooding and damaging winds can make traveling dangerous.

If you must be outside or travel: Do not walk into flowing water. Six inches of swiftly moving water can knock you off your feet.

Remember: "Turn Around, Don't Drown!" Don't drive through flooded roads as cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay in the vehicle. If water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof.

Do not drive around road barriers.

