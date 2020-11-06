Three Suspects Indicted For $50K Department Store Fraud Scheme In Westchester

Three have been charged in Westchester in a 54-count indictment for their roles in a scheme to defraud TJX Companies out of more than $50,000.

Donald Ilo, 57, Patrick Onogwu, 64, and Asanimo Riesa, 38, all of the Bronx, were named in a 54-count indictment for their part in a scheme that included using fraudulently obtained credit cards to steal from several area TJX Companies, Inc. stores, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods.

It is alleged that between June 13, 2018, and Aug. 14, 2019, the three suspects were part of a scheme to target TJX companies that include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and HomeSense, in Yorktown Heights, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Port Chester, Hartsdale, the Bronx and elsewhere.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that the trio, and other co-conspirators, were part of a conspiracy agreement to steal more than $50,000 from the company by applying for and opening TJX Reward credit cards using their victims’ personal identifying information.

Scarpino said that after forging their victims’ signatures and using their information to apply for the credit cards, they purchased items they never paid for. They then returned the stolen merchandise to different TJX stores on different days.

When the returns were made, the three would then manipulate the refund process in a number of ways to obtaining the refund to a debit card, thereby converting the stolen items into cash.

Specifically, the three are charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, as well as:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Identity theft by assuming another’s identity and obtain goods worth more than $500;

Criminal possession of a forged instrument;

Forgery;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Identity theft by assuming another’s identity and obtaining goods.

Onogwu and Riesa were arraigned this week in Westchester County Court after being released from jail at the end of last year. They are scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Ilo was never taken into custody, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In the same case, Hassan miller and Dawn Anderson were sentenced to terms of between 1.5 and 4.5 years in state prison after pleading guilty.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.