Special Deals, Packages Offered As Restaurant Month Begins In Westchester County City

January is set to be a delicious month for some residents as a Westchester County city's "Restaurant Month" is now underway.

From Monday, Jan. 3, through Monday, Jan. 31, participating restaurants are offering special pricing and packages, according to an announcement from the White Plains Business Improvement District on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“Local restaurants are the lifeblood of our downtown," Executive Director of the White Plains BID Brittany Brandwein said. "Eclectic options such as Mediterranean and Mexican, Jamaican and Italian, White Plains has it all. Understanding what our community needs this past year has enabled us to encourage our restaurant partners to expand their options to include takeout and family packages when possible.”

Pricing starts at $20.95 for lunch and $30.95 or $40.95 for dinner.

The organization said packages such as lunch or dinner for two, family meals, special indoor dining experiences and takeout options, will all be offered.

The following restaurants will be participating:

Alex Lounge Bar & Grill

The Brazen Fox

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar

Cravin’ Jamaican

Dunne’s Pub

Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar

Graziella’s Italian Bistro

Hudson Grille

La Bocca Ristorante

Lazy Boy Saloon & Ale House

Lilly’s

Little Drunken Chef

Papi’

Ron Blacks Beer Hall

Sundance Kitchen & Cantina

TVB by Pax Romana

Via Garibaldi

Walter’s Hot Dogs and Whiskey Lounge

Learn more about menu offerings and participants here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.