Racist Statement Found Written On Roadway Near Northern Westchester High School

A racist statement was found sprawled on the ground near a Northern Westchester high school, police said.

The Ossining Police Department is investigating after the words “(Racist slur removed) Lives Don’t Matter” were written on the roadway on Emwilton Place, which appears directed at a particular home, but is also directly across from Ossining High School.

Police said that a witness described seeing a white man with a thin build who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a mask holding chalk and possibly writing on the roadway early on Friday, Oct. 9.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident, including a canvas of the area for any surveillance or Ring cameras that may have caught the suspect in the act.

“This department and this community will never stand for hate, intimidation, or an attempt to instill fear in our neighbors,” department officials posted online. “We will always be here to protect our community and ensure that everyone has an opportunity to live with a sense of safety and security.”

Sen. David Carlucci added: "The racial slur found in front of Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg's home and Ossining High School was a disgusting act, appearing to incite fear. Racism and hate are cancers perpetuated by intolerant and emboldened individuals.

"I am saddened this happened in our community where Town Supervisor Levenberg uses her voice to bring people of all backgrounds together. I encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone who has information regarding the racist graffiti has been asked to contact investigators at the Ossining Police Department by calling (914) 941-4099.

