Price Gouging: NY AG Issues Alert About Dramatic Price Increases For Children's Medication

New York Attorney General Letitia James is cautioning consumers about price gouging of children's painkillers and fever reducers as demand increases due to the "tripledemic" of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

James issued the alert on Monday, Dec. 26, saying her office received reports about children's medication being sold online and in stores at prices that are two or three times their retail value.

New Yorkers should stay alert for potential price gouging of medications, such as Tylenol, Motrin, and acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin sold under other brand names, and to report incidents of price gouging to her office, James added.

“This year’s tripledemic is keeping many kids and babies sick at home, and families trying to care for them are confronting the national shortage of children’s Tylenol and other medication,” James said. “The last thing any family needs when a child spikes a fever or is in pain is to be price gouged on the medication they need.

"I am putting profiteers seeking to take advantage of this shortage on notice. If New Yorkers see big price increases for children’s medication, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately.”

