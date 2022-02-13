NY Officials Call On Con Ed To Review Billing Practices After 'Extreme' Bill Increases

New York lawmakers have called on Con Edison to review its billing practices after a recent surge in energy costs.

State officials reported that the cost of natural gas this winter has increased, and some customers have seen their electric and/or natural gas bills more than double.

Officials said the increases were caused by a global rise in prices due to higher energy usage this winter, increased demand internationally, and increased economic activity.

The New York Public Service Commission sent a letter to Consolidated Edison CEO Timothy Cawley on Friday, Feb. 11, asking that the company take action to mitigate the immediate issue, reassess its power supply billing practices and improve communication to customers about commodity pricing.

"The extreme utility bill increases we are seeing across the state come at a time when New Yorkers are already struggling financially following the COVID-19 pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Even though the spike we are seeing in electricity, natural gas and fuel prices were predicted and are due to severe winter weather, I am calling on Con Ed to review their billing practices because we must take unified action to provide relief for New Yorkers, especially our most vulnerable residents."

"Just in the last three days, I have heard from many of our neighbors who are calling and writing in about Con Ed’s outrageous price hikes that have led to New Yorkers receiving energy bills that have doubled or even tripled in price,” Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents the 16th district, which includes parts of Westchester, said in a statement. “To drop these kinds of increases on families at any time is unacceptable, but to do so during a pandemic and in the middle of winter when families are using heaters to stay warm is unconscionable.

"Con Ed has made record profits while our neighbors, even before the rate increase, were forced to choose between staying warm and paying more or battling the cold to avoid a higher energy bill," he continued. "While Con Ed points to a rise in fuel prices and jumps to pass this cost onto consumers, this is caused by one thing and one thing only: corporate greed that puts profits before people.”

