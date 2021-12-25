New Bars, Restaurants In NYC To Open More Quickly Under Legislation Signed By Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation in an effort to make it easier for new bars, restaurants and breweries to open quickly.

The new legislative package allows temporary retail permits to be issued to bars and restaurants opening in New York City, officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Officials said the current law prevents businesses in the city to be granted temporary liquor licenses, and the State Liquor Authority can only provide the permanent licenses after a lengthy review process.

The new legislation allows the State Liquor Authority to grant temporary liquor licenses to certain businesses in the city, and these licenses only take about 30 days to process.

The legislation package also allows temporary manufacturing permits to be issued to wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries that are waiting for final approval, allowing them to operate while their application is pending.

"Let's raise a glass to the terrific bars, restaurants, breweries and other small businesses that are a vital part of New York's economy," Hochul said in a statement. "As we continue to fight the pandemic, we also need to make sure we protect our economy, and this legislation will cut red tape and bring more customers in the door as quickly as possible to help small businesses get back on their feet."

