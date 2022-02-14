Nearly $2B In Bets Placed In NY In First 30 Days Of Mobile Sports Betting

In the first 30 days since mobile sports betting launched in New York, nearly $2 billion in bets have been taken in the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 14, saying $1.98 billion in wagers were taken in the state, a figure larger than any other state has reported.

She said the betting is set to generate more than $70 million in tax revenue for the state over the first month.

Mobile sports wagering launched in New York on Saturday, Jan. 8.

"Over the past month, we've seen how mobile sports wagering can be an economic engine for New York, driving significant funding to our schools, youth sports, and so much more," Hochul said. "As this new industry continues to grow, New York will make sure we have the resources and guidelines in place to make it a success for all."

