Man Wins $10M NY Lottery Prize After Purchasing Ticket On His Birthday

A New York man is celebrating after he purchased himself an extra special birthday gift this year -- a $10,000,000 winning lottery ticket.

Staten Island resident Anthony Maggio claimed his top prize in the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Bonus scratch-off ticket.

The Staten Island man said he bought the ticket on his birthday at the L&L Grocery located at 2013 Avenue U in Brooklyn, NY Lottery reported.

He opted to receive the prize as a single lump-sum payment of $6,122,400, after required withholdings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.