Man Wanted In Westchester After Posing As Fire Chief

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Westchester as they attempt to locate and identify an alleged fraudster who posed as a fire chief to bilk employees at an area restaurant.

The City of Rye Police Department released photos of a man who walked into Playa Bowls on Purdy Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, identifying himself as a fire chief in the city.

Police said that the unidentified man proclaimed that he was there to perform an inspection of the building, and after a brief walkthrough, he wrote two bills for approximately $480 and was handed cash by an employee.

According to police, the man does not work for nor does he have any affiliation with the City of Rye Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity has been asked to contact detectives at the City of Rye Police Department by calling (914) 967-1234.

