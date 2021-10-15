Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY

Nearby Towns

News

Man Wanted In Westchester After Posing As Fire Chief

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This man is wanted after posing as a City of Rye Fire Chief.
This man is wanted after posing as a City of Rye Fire Chief. Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Westchester as they attempt to locate and identify an alleged fraudster who posed as a fire chief to bilk employees at an area restaurant.

The City of Rye Police Department released photos of a man who walked into Playa Bowls on Purdy Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, identifying himself as a fire chief in the city.

Police said that the unidentified man proclaimed that he was there to perform an inspection of the building, and after a brief walkthrough, he wrote two bills for approximately $480 and was handed cash by an employee.

According to police, the man does not work for nor does he have any affiliation with the City of Rye Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity has been asked to contact detectives at the City of Rye Police Department by calling (914) 967-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Armonk Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.