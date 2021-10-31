Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY

Nearby Towns

News

Man Claims $5 Million New York Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Dwayne Gibbs
Dwayne Gibbs Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man is celebrating a dream come true after claiming a $5,000,000 New York Lottery prize.

Dwayne Gibbs, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize in the lottery's $5,000,000 Riches scratch-off game, New York Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 29.

“I have always believed that dreams really do come true,” Gibbs said in a statement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Eastern Island, located at 1463 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

Gibbs opted to receive his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $3,061,200 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Armonk Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.