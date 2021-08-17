Hostess Recalls Hot Dog, Hamburger Buns Due To Possible Salmonella, Listeria Contamination

Hostess Brands is recalling certain hamburger and hot dog bun products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The company said it was made aware of this issue through its co-manufacturer Best Harvest Bakeries' environmental monitoring program, according to an announcement on the US Food and Drug Administration's website on Monday, Aug. 16.

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can both cause serious infections among children, senior citizens and those with weakened immune systems.

Hostess said the products were sold to distributors, convenience stores and retail stores across the country.

The recall includes certain batches of the company's Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns with the Item UPC 888109110987 and Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns with the Item UPC 888109110970. Find more specific information on the recalled products here.

Hostess said it hasn't received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products.

The company added that those who have purchased a product in the recall should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

