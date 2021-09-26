Frozen Pizza Products Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling more than 27,000 frozen pizza products after they were found to contain undeclared allergens.

About 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza are being recalled due to undeclared textured soy protein, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The USDA said the recall includes the following product:

26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The USDA said the issue was discovered after a customer complained that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled pepperoni pizza.

The recalled products were produced on June 30.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled products, the department said.

Those who purchased the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

