Expect Delays: Lane Closure Announced For Stretch Of Hutchinson River Parkway

Officials are alerting motorists about a planned lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the right northbound lane of the parkway is set to close in Westchester County between Exit 8 (Webster Avenue) in New Rochelle and Exit 11 (State Route 125) in Scarsdale due to construction.

The closure will take place on between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, officials said.

