News

Dog Food Products Sold At PetSmart Recalled

Nicole Valinote
One of the products included in the recall
One of the products included in the recall Photo Credit: Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company / FDA

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling about 51,000 packages of frozen dog food products because they contain elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The company announced on Friday, Aug. 13, that it is recalling eight Simply Nourish products. The following products are included in the recall: 

Recalled dog food products

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company / FDA

The affected products were distributed at select PetSmart locations across the country, the company said. No illnesses have been reported, and no other products were impacted.

The company said consumers should stop feeding the products to their dogs, adding that elevated levels of Vitamin D can cause symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, excessive drooling and weight loss. 

"Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction," the company added. "Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the products listed below and are exhibiting these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian

Those who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Find more information on the recalled products here. 

