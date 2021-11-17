COVID-19: Westchester County To Host Vaccine Clinic For Kids Ages 5-11 This Week

Westchester County health officials have announced an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this week.

The vaccine clinic will take place in White Plains from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Westchester County Department of Health announced.

The clinic will be located at the Westchester County Department of Health White Plains Clinic at 134 Court St.

A parent or legal guardian must be present.

Appointments can be scheduled online here.

