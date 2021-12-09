COVID-19: Westchester Child Wins Full Scholarship To College In Vaccine Incentive Drawing

Two children from the Hudson Valley will receive full scholarships to college or university after being chosen in a recent state COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing.

James W. from Westchester County and Nico S. from Ulster County were among the 10 most recent winners of the state's "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" vaccine incentive program, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Parents and guardians of children ages 5 to 11 who get their first vaccine dose by Sunday, Dec. 19, can enter the program for a chance for their child to win a full scholarship to any two-year or four-year SUNY or CUNY.

Hochul said 10 winners are chosen each week for five weeks, and the first winners were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Parents or guardians can enter online here or call 1-833-697-4829 to submit an entry over the phone.

