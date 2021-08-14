COVID-19: Mount Sinai Announces Vaccine Requirement For Employees

Mount Sinai Health System announced its faculty and staff will be required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Monday, Sept. 13.

The organization made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 12, saying the decision was made in an effort to protect employees due to the increase in cases of the delta variant.

President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System Kenneth Davis said there will be limited exceptions for those with religious and medical reasons. Those who receive medical or religious exemption will be required to undergo weekly testing.

The requirement also does not apply to those who work fully remotely and have a Remote Work Agreement in place.

Davis said those who don't get a vaccine by Sept. 13 "will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

"As a hospital, a school, and a health care provider, we have responsibilities not only to each other, but to the communities we serve," Davis said. "And the right thing to do for our communities—and our Mount Sinai family—is to make sure we are all vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are simply the best protection we have against this virus, and our patients deserve the best."

"To those of you who have not been vaccinated, we want you to understand why we are announcing this so early: to respectfully allow you more time to learn, look at the data, and become comfortable with getting vaccinated," Davis added.

