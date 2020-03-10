COVID-19: 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Westchester

Ten new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Westchester, with another two confirmed in Rockland County, bringing the total to 115 in the Hudson Valley, making it one of the hottest spots in the nation.

At his daily news briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there are now 108 positive coronavirus cases in Westchester, with six in Rockland and one in Ulster, bringing the total in New York to 173 (31 new cases).

Of the 173 cases, just 14 of the patients were hospitalized (8 percent).

New York now has the second most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, behind only Washington’s 179 - most of which were connected to an outbreak in a senior center.

As of March 10 confirmed cases were reported in:

Westchester: 108 (10 new);

New York City: 36 (17 new);

Nassau: 19 (two new);

Rockland: Six (two new);

Saratoga: Two;

Ulster: One;

Suffolk: One.

Globally, as of Tuesday, March 10, there have been 116,458 cases of coronavirus reported, including more than 4,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been 729 positive COVID-19 cases that resulted in 27 deaths.

Cuomo noted that the increase in positive cases come from a pool of people connected to those who have tested positive as they continue their investigation into the coronavirus outbreak.

“What the numbers do show is a continuing problem in Westchester,” he said. “You see (22) deaths in Washington, but none in New York. That makes the point of what we’ve been talking about. This virus will impact seniors, people with compromised immune systems or underlying illnesses, that’s just the bottom line.

Cuomo said he wanted to “reiterate point that he has made before. The people at risk here are senior citizens, people with compromised immune systems or underlying illness.

“The fear and hysteria is out-pacing the reality of the situation. But the reality of the situation is that people in that target group should be careful, so let's be realistic on the overall hysteria and hype that we’re now living through. But the reality is that for that vulnerable population, they should be taking precautions.”

