Cookies Sold At Target Recalled After Metal Wire Found Inside

A company has recalled containers of cookies that were sold at Target stores across the country because they may contain metal wire.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. recalled its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after metal wire was found inside a portion of some of the cookies.

The company said the recall only affects products with the following printed on the product label:

Best Buy Date of 21FEB2023

Jug Lot Numbers Y052722

Case Lot Number Y052722

Time Stamp From 15:00 to 23:00

UPC Code 085239817698

Those who purchased the recalled products shouldn't consume them, and should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

