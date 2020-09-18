Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Westchester

A missing youth advisory has been issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a teenager who could be in danger.

Orlando Valdez, 14, was reported missing in Yonkers on Thursday, Sept. 17, prompting the police department to issue an alert to the community as they attempt to locate him.

Police said that Valdez was last seen in the area of 330 Riverdale Avenue, has demonstrated suicidal ideation, and may be in need of assistance.

Valdez was described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing black sweatpants, a red sweater, white Nike uptown sneakers, and a Nike KD book-bag.

Anyone with information regarding Valdez’s current whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914- 377-7900 or to call 911 and reference case number 2020-125020.

