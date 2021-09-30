Contact Us
$43 Million Affordable Housing Development Completed In Westchester

Nicole Valinote
The Dayspring Campus, a development with 63 affordable and supportive apartments, was completed in southwest Yonkers.
The Dayspring Campus, a development with 63 affordable and supportive apartments, was completed in southwest Yonkers. Photo Credit: Office of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

State officials announced the completion of a $43 million affordable housing development in Westchester County.

The Dayspring Campus, a development with 63 affordable and supportive apartments, was completed in southwest Yonkers, according to an announcement from the state.

Thirty-seven of the apartments are reserved for homeless families, the state said.

"As we move our state forward, we must ensure all New Yorkers have access to secure homes, including the most vulnerable among us," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Dayspring Campus provides both affordable and supportive housing, along with a state-of-the-art community center that offers job training, childcare services, after school programming, and many other amenities that working families can rely on to succeed."

The state reported that the six-story Dayspring Commons residential building is comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The building is located at 227 Elm St. in Yonkers.

State officials also said residents of Dayspring Commons will have access to a church that was recently renovated to be transformed into a community center.

The center is set to provide the following services:

  • Comprehensive youth and adult education programs
  • Year-round after school and summer youth programming
  • Vocational training and employment counseling
  • Family programming
  • A food pantry

