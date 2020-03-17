20-Year-Old In Westchester Jail Charged With Assaulting Inmate Who Died

An inmate at the Westchester County Jail has been indicted on an assault charge for his role in an incident that left a teenage inmate dead.

William Johnson, 21 of Yonkers, was arraigned in Westchester County Court and charged with one count of second-degree assault in the death of 18-year-old former inmate Bryce Nelson.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Thursday, Jan. 30, while inside the Westchester County Jail, Johnson punched Neville in the side of the head. Neville fell to the floor and suffered a serious injury.

According to police, prior to the assault, the two men had argued earlier in the day and Johnson allegedly punched him from behind as Neville walked through a common area at the jail.

Nevill was transported to the Westchester County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Monday, Feb. 3. The Westchester County Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death to be a blunt force injury to the head, a skull fracture, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

