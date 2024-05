Single and double lane closures are scheduled to affect Interstate 684 North in the town of North Castle between Exit 2 (Route 120) and Exit 3 (Route 22) on Saturday, May 4, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will go into effect between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will allow for bridge work, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.