K9 Helps Sniff Out Kilogram Of Cocaine During North Castle Traffic Stop: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Monday, Nov. 13, when a New York State Police trooper pulled over a 2014 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 684 in North Castle just after 3 p.m. for a vehicle and traffic law violation, authorities said.

According to state police, the trooper and his K9 partner, Fortini, determined that the driver, 25-year-old New Haven County resident John Carlos Javier of Waterbury, had around a kilogram of cocaine.

Javier was then arrested and charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Javier was later arraigned in the Town of North Castle Court and was remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

