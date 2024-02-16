Drunk Driver Nabbed After Months-Long Investigation Into Head-On Crash In North Castle

The 58-year-old Chappaqua woman, whose name was not released, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in connection with a head-on crash in North Castle in October 2023, the North Castle Police Department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to the department, on the day of the crash, Monday, October 2, at around 5:50 p.m., a head-on collision happened at the intersection of Route 120 and Nanny Hagen Road.

Responding officers found one of the drivers unresponsive and trapped inside their vehicle. With help from the Armonk Fire Department, the woman was extricated from the car and taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities then commenced an investigation into the crash that eventually resulted in the department filing a felony complaint with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Soon after, the suspect was arrested and slapped with a felony DWI charge.

According to police, the woman had a blood alcohol content of 0.37 percent at the time of the crash, which is over four times the legal limit.

She was arraigned in the North Castle Town Court and will again appear in court on Tuesday, March 5.

