Delivery Driver Charged After Confronting Byram Hills High School Security

A delivery driver was taken into custody after nearly hitting security officers with her car at a Northern Westchester high school following a confrontation with them, police said.

Byram Hills High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident began on Wednesday, March 13 at around 12:30 p.m., when security personnel at Byram Hills High School in Armonk confronted a delivery woman who parked her car in an unauthorized vehicle, according to North Castle Police. 

When she was told to move her car to the proper location for deliveries, the woman became belligerent and drove off. She then failed to comply with security personnel's directions and almost struck them with her vehicle, police said.

At this point, a North Castle school resource officer arrived, stopped the car, and spoke with the woman. Although the officer tried calming her down and de-escalating the situation, she became increasingly combative and was eventually arrested. 

The woman, whose name was not released, was scheduled to be arraigned in the North Castle Justice Court later on Wednesday. 

Police said that there was no risk of harm to students, teachers, school administrative staff, or the school itself during the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

