Aidan Aldea-Lustig, a senior at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, was named champion of the Original Oratory Speech event at the New York State Forensic League Championships, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Monday, April 29.

During the event, held at The Bronx High School of Science on Sunday, April 14, Aldea-Lustig came out on top amongst 33 other students with a 10-minute address on free speech.

The Original Oratory Speech event, also known as the Ted Talk competition, features students delivering a self-researched and written address that they must memorize. The speeches, centered on pressing social issues, are given before judges whom students must try to persuade.

"Adian’s repeat win in Original Oratory solidifies him as one of the best competitors in the history of the competition," said Byram Hills Speech and Debate Team Director Thomas Andriello.

Andriello added, "His speech ‘Giving Voice to Freedom’ on the role free speech plays in our society was timely and engaging. His dedication to competitive speech has allowed him to earn back-to-back championships, while also establishing Byram Hills as one of the stronger speech teams in New York State."

During his address, Aldea-Lustig was able to successfully combine the skills of writing a research paper with the expertise needed to keep someone's attention for 10 minutes, Andriello continued.

Aldea-Lustig said he was happy to participate in the competition.

"Winning States two years in a row is a tremendous honor," he said, adding, "I’m so grateful to have even had the opportunity to qualify to compete at this tournament alongside some of the most talented and extraordinary students in New York. Speech and Debate has not only made me a better speaker, but a better person, and I am profoundly grateful to my coaches, teammates, volunteer judges, and all the other competitors for this extraordinary experience."

Other Byram Hills students to receive awards at the state championships were:

Alyssa Chen and Lindsay Coady, who competed in Public Forum Debate and finished 20th out of 61 teams in their division;

Vendanshi Ravi, who finished sixth out of 58 in Declamation Speech;

Emi Nagura, who finished fifth out of 58 in Declamation Speech;

Allegra Jooss-Mangerini, who finished fourth out of 23 in Oral Interpretation;

Valentina Marino, who finished fourth out of 19 in Dramatic Interpretation.

