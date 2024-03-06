Byram Hills HS Student Advances To National Science Competition

Five seniors from Byram Hills High School in Armonk won awards at the two-day Upstate Junior Science and Humanities Symposium held at the University of Albany on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and Thursday, Feb. 29, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Tuesday, March 5.

Three of these students, Ayaka Ammon, Jake Fenster, and Yicheng Yang, presented their work in the speaker presentation competition, while the other two, Ben Levy and Abby Cushman, showed their work in the poster event, district officials said.

Yang took first place in one of the five simultaneous sessions, earning him a spot in the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. This will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico in May.

Yang also competed against other first-place winners on the second day and finished in fourth place overall, showcasing his original research on the aerodynamics of automobiles.

"Yicheng’s achievement is an incredible accomplishment and we are proud of him and all of our students who presented their work at Upstate JSHS,” said Authentic Science Research Program Director Stephanie Greenwald.

Yang will be the nineteenth Byram Hills student to attend the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium since 2007.

As for the other students, Levy and Cushman won second place in the poster session, Ammon competed in the Environmental Science category, and Fenster competed in Biomedical Science.

