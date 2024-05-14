Samara Brown, a senior at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, has been named one of 2,500 Merit Scholars in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Monday, May 13.

The program's finalists, who all earn $2,500 scholarships, were chosen for their strong mix of accomplishments, skills, and college potential.

The winners are chosen by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who review the finalists' academic records, Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test scores, school and community activities, and more.

Brown's school counselor, Keara Hunt, said she was not surprised by the accomplishment, as Brown shows "extraordinary motivation and intellectual curiosity."

"Samara is a gifted student who excels in all academic areas while always remaining true to herself. This scholarship is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and exceptional abilities," Hunt continued.

As for what's next for Brown, she plans on attending Wesleyan University and majoring in English for creative writing or literature.

