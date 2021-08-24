Contact Us
Popular Westchester County Bakery To Reopen At New Location

Nicole Valinote
Cupcakes Photo Credit: Christopher L. / Yelp
Baked goods Photo Credit: Marie E. / Yelp

A Westchester County bakery that closed its doors in 2020 announced that it will soon be serving up custom cakes and sweet pastries at a new location.

The owner of the Snackery Bakeshop has announced plans to open the new location in Rye this September. The bakery's original location in Larchmont closed in October of 2020 after two years.

The new bakery will be located at 64 Purchase St.

"Rest assured your favorites like GF Twinkies and Yodels, Black and White Moonpies, Mallomars, M'oreo Oreos, Crazy Hair Cakes and more, will not be gone forever, just relocated," the owners said when announcing the closure of the Larchmont location.

Learn more about the business here.

