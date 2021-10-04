Long-Awaited New Supermarket Now Open In Hudson Valley

A brand-new ShopRite is now open and serving customers in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Dutchess County supermarket hosted its grand opening.

The store is located at 3552 North Rd. in Poughkeepsie at the Hudson Heritage site on Route 9.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

"The long-awaited supermarket features the products and services ShopRite shoppers have come to love, including Fresh to Table, bakery, produce, seafood and meat departments," ShopRite representatives shared. "The store also offers ShopRite from home and accepts Marist Money as a payment option for students attending nearby Marist College."

The store employs about 125 people.

