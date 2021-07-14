'Cheesy, Chilly Goodness': Kraft Releases Limited-Edition Mac And Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream

A new ice cream flavor has made its debut on National Mac and Cheese Day.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the limited-edition mac and cheese flavor, which was released on Wednesday, July 14.

Kraft is encouraging people to celebrate Mac and Cheese Day with "cheesy, chilly goodness."

The ice cream is available at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shops in New York, New Jersey, California and Texas. It can also be purchased online "while scoops last," Van Leeuwen added.

THE ICE CREAM YOU NEVER KNEW YOU NEEDED IS ALMOST HERE ⁣⁣ Have you ever met someone who didn't smile while eating ice... Posted by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.