9 Byram Hills HS Seniors Commit To College Programs

Nine seniors at Byram Hills High School in Armonk committed to playing their sports at college programs during a ceremonial signing day event, Byram Hills Central School District officials announced on Monday, May 6.

The nine students and their programs were:

Dario Amicucci, who committed to High Point University's Division I track and field program;

Anastasia Byrnes, who committed to American University's Division I lacrosse program;

Grace Corelli, who committed to the University of Rochester's basketball program;

Billy Gillespie, who committed to the College of the Holy Cross's Division I soccer program;

Jack Quinn, who committed to Hamilton College's football program;

Tyson Repa, who committed to Union College's basketball program;

Elsa Rolfs, who committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Division I rowing program;

Mike Torre, who committed to Merrimack College's Division I golf program;

Nikolet Vataj, who committed to Sarah Lawrence College's volleyball program.

Byram Hills Health, Physical Education, and Athletics Director Rob Castagna praised the nine seniors for their impressive accomplishments that each of their prospective colleges has recognized.

"We recognize and honor nine outstanding student-athletes taking their craft, their sport, to the next level," Castagna said, adding, "These remarkable seniors have dedicated countless hours to training, competing, and achieving excellence in their respective sports.”

