2 Byram Hills HS Seniors Awarded $2.5K Each From National Program

Armonk residents Remi Matza and Kelsey Vaquero, both seniors at Byram Hills High School, were awarded the funds after being chosen as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, school district officials announced on Thursday, May 25.

Matza and Vaquero were among the 2,500 scholarship recipients nationwide and were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists.

The program recognizes students who display the strongest mix of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in college.

Both students were also praised for their impressive grades considering their difficult classes, high scores on their Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and leadership contributions in their school and community.

"The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has been recognizing outstanding students for more than 60 years, and we are honored to have two of our students among this year's recipients," said Byram Hills Central School District Guidance Chairperson Kristina Wilson.

"These scholarships are a testament to their excellence and potential for future success," Wilson added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.