A driver was hospitalized after his SUV downed a utility pole in Midland Park.

Initial details were sketchy, but responders said the driver suffered head trauma in the early-morning crash on Erie Avenue near Smith Lane on Monday, Aug. 29.

The road was closed as PSE&G made repairs.

The Toyota RAV 4 was towed.

