Can't Let Go: Garfield Stalker With 30-Year Grudge Harasses Franklin Lakes Man, Police Say

A Garfield man with a history of harassment charges was jailed after authorities said he stalked and threatened a man in Franklin Lakes over a perceived slight from 30 or so years ago.

Steven Thomas, 57, blamed the victim for hurting someone close to him, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

"He dug up the victim's phone number, threatened him and released things from his past," the captain said. "The victim is frightened."

Thomas already had a history, including an alleged luring incident involving a child in 2018, criminal records show. He was also reportedly charged with harassment both that same year and in 2017, records show.

Thomas this time is charged with theft by extortion, stalking, harassment and making terroristic threats. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Clifton and was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

