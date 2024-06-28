BOE Rescinds Contract Of Newly-Hired Ramapo-Indian Hills Super Days Before Start Date

In its Thursday, June 27 meeting, the district's Board of Education voted 5-0-3 to rescind the contract of Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi, which would have gone into effect on July 1. On May 28, the Board voted 9-0 in favor of approving Tarchichi's contract.

RIH BOE President Kim Ansh was not immediately available to comment and reason for the seemingly abrupt move was not clear.

In the weeks after his contract approval, Ansh confirmed Tarchichi planned on assisting his former district, Pennsauken, without compensation. Ansh clarified that would have been completely legal, so long as his work there didn't interfere with his duties at RIH.

Ansh further told Daily Voice that Tarchichi planned on being "committed to RIH and will be devoting himself to our community on a full-time basis."

Daily Voice spoke with Tarchichi last spring, who said he'd been planning on moving up to North Jersey in anticipation of assuming his new role, leaving his 8-year job with Pennsauken behind.

The board had been excitedly anticipating the arrival of Tarchichi, who has two doctorates, and six masters degrees.

Tarchichi's plans for the 2024-25 school year were not immediately clear. Daily Voice has reached out to Tarchichi and Pennsauken BOE President Joann Young.

