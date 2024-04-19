Vacant Home Damaged In Two-Alarm Fire: Rahway FD

At 11 p.m., the Rahway Police Department and Rahway Fire Department responded to 1334 Pierce St. for a fire in a vacant 2-story 1-family wood frame home, Rachel Smith, the chief communications officer for the city said.

Firefighters discovered the interior rear and exterior of the structure on fire, Smith said. The building was empty and no injuries were reported, Smith said.

The fire was declared under control after 20 minutes and firefighters cleared the scene after an hour, Smith said. The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Smith said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.