Union County Lottery Player Wins $1K/Week For Life

A lottery player in Union County is going to be reaping the benefits of his prize for the rest of his life.
A CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls in the Thursday, May 16 drawing, winning $1,000 a week for life.
The ticket was sold at Quick Stop Convenience in Plainfield.
