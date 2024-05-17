Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Union County Lottery Player Wins $1K/Week For Life

A lottery player in Union County is going to be reaping the benefits of his prize for the rest of his life.

Quick Stop Convenience Store.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

A CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls in the Thursday, May 16 drawing, winning $1,000 a week for life.

The ticket was sold at Quick Stop Convenience in Plainfield. 

