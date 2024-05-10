Three Men Charged In New Year's Elizabeth Homicide: Prosecutor

On the early morning hours of the New Year, Elizabeth police responded to 4th Street and found Vladmir Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

An investigation identified Jofrandy Diaz-Ramirez, 25, Albenys Soto-Fernandez, 25 and Yoel Sanchez, 22, as the men responsible, authorities said. Diaz-Ramirez and Soto-Fernandez were arrested on Feb. 28, 2023 while Sanchez was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, by members of the US Marshalls, authorities said.

The trio were charged with murder in the first degree and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Soto-Fernandez is being held in Hudson County Jail while Diaz-Ramirez and Sanchez are being held in Essex County Jail, authorities said.

