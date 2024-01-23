Student Arrested After Bringing Gun To Union Catholic HS: Police

At 10:45 a.m., Scotch Plains police was alerted by the high school about a firearm being recovered, Jeffrey Briel, the chief of police, said. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as police recovered the weapon, Briel said.

There was no threat or harm to the school, students or personnel, Briel said. The Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district as well as schools nearby were also placed in a temporary lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Briel said. The lockdown was lifted at 2:40 p.m, Briel said.

Later that evening, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm in an educational institution, Briel said. Briel said all schools are safe and secure.

