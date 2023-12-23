State Investigating Clark Township Following Discrimination Allegations

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the Division on Civil Rights is launching an investigation into the township over whether public officials and the police department violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.

The investigation follows a scathing report released by Platin's office, that included numerous allegations of misconduct. The division said its investigation will examines, whether Clark and the police department have address and remedied any discrimination by town officials.

Last month, Salvatore Bonaccorso, the mayor of Clark Township, was charged with forging paperwork to nearly 24 New Jersey towns to allow his landscaping company to remove underground tanks.

Bonaccorso, 63, used township employees to help him run his private business, Bonaccorso and Son LLC, along with township devices like computers and fax machines, Platkin said following an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureau. Bonaccorso has denied the allegations.

In 2022, Bonaccorso apologized after recordings surfaced of him using racial slurs against Black people, as well as criticizing female police officers.

