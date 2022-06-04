Contact Us
Breaking News: Carbon Monoxide Leak Sickens NJ Dunkin Donuts Worker
News

Clark Mayor Who Used Racial Slur Apologizes

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Mayor Bonaccorso's Apology to the Community
Mayor Bonaccorso's Apology to the Community Video Credit: Our Clark Media

A mayor in New Jersey has apologized for using a racial slur that was captured on secret video recordings, NJ Advance Media reports.

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso stated in a nearly five-minute video that the remarks were a "mistake" and that he is "embarrassed and ashamed," adding that he has changed.

The Republican politician was accused of using the N-word and the term "spooks" to describe Black people, as well as criticizing female officers, the outlet says.

Even after NJ Advance Media revealed that the township hid the 2020 recordings from the public eye in a legal settlement, paying $400,000 to a whistleblower, the investigation continues.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

