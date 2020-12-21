Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Union Daily Voice serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Libyan Charged In Airline Bombing That Killed 270, Including 119 From Daily Voice Area
Schools

These 10 New Jersey School Districts Will Expand Pre-K With New $10M Grant

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Preschool
Preschool Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ten New Jersey districts will be allowed to expand their Pre-K offerings in early 2021, thanks to a a new $10 million grant.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the award during Monday's COVID-19 briefing, noting the state was granted the funds following a competitive application process.

"Every dollar we invest in early education is repaid many times over throughout a child’s life," the governor said. "Pre-K is an all-around win-win."

School districts that were eligible to receive the award included those that had previously received partial state funding to address pockets of poverty or are based in communities that have at least 20 percent of their student population receiving free or reduced price lunch.

Those districts are:

  • Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township School District $2,835,866
  • Bergen County, North Arlington School District, $560,208
  • Bergen County, Fairview Public Schools, $2,126,751
  • Burlington County, Lumberton School District, $345,072
  • Camden County, Clementon School District, $302,242
  • Hunterdon County, Hampton School District, $338,675
  • Monmouth County, Matawan-Aberdeen Regional, $1,574,034
  • Ocean County, Seaside Heights School District, $482,095
  • Salem County, Quinton Township School District, $349,506
  • Somerset County, Manville School District, $1,085,550

“In concert with prevailing early childhood research, we recognize that providing our youngest learners with high-quality early education will have long-lasting benefits to the children served, their families, and the communities in which they reside,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. 

“Therefore, we are ecstatic that the Governor has made high-quality early childhood education a priority again this year. We are extremely excited to work with the 10 school districts awarded these funds to increase the number of children they serve, expand the length of their program day, and anchor their services in research-based practices.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Union Daily Voice!

Serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.