These 10 New Jersey School Districts Will Expand Pre-K With New $10M Grant

Ten New Jersey districts will be allowed to expand their Pre-K offerings in early 2021, thanks to a a new $10 million grant.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the award during Monday's COVID-19 briefing, noting the state was granted the funds following a competitive application process.

"Every dollar we invest in early education is repaid many times over throughout a child’s life," the governor said. "Pre-K is an all-around win-win."

School districts that were eligible to receive the award included those that had previously received partial state funding to address pockets of poverty or are based in communities that have at least 20 percent of their student population receiving free or reduced price lunch.

Those districts are:

Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township School District $2,835,866

Bergen County, North Arlington School District, $560,208

Bergen County, Fairview Public Schools, $2,126,751

Burlington County, Lumberton School District, $345,072

Camden County, Clementon School District, $302,242

Hunterdon County, Hampton School District, $338,675

Monmouth County, Matawan-Aberdeen Regional, $1,574,034

Ocean County, Seaside Heights School District, $482,095

Salem County, Quinton Township School District, $349,506

Somerset County, Manville School District, $1,085,550

“In concert with prevailing early childhood research, we recognize that providing our youngest learners with high-quality early education will have long-lasting benefits to the children served, their families, and the communities in which they reside,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education.

“Therefore, we are ecstatic that the Governor has made high-quality early childhood education a priority again this year. We are extremely excited to work with the 10 school districts awarded these funds to increase the number of children they serve, expand the length of their program day, and anchor their services in research-based practices.”

