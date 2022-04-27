Midday Melee Puts Union Township High School On Lockdown: Reports

A brawl that broke out due to an ongoing dispute between students put Union Township High School on lockdown earlier this week, district officials said.

Monday's fight broke out when one student was approached by others in the bathroom near the cafeteria, stopped momentarily, but picked up again near the attendance office, Superintendent Scott Taylor said in a letter to parents published by TapInto.

School security called the main office, as school officials and security worked to break up the fight, Taylor said.

"What we know is that this fight occurred among many of the same students who were involved in a previous altercation," Taylor wrote.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown as officials worked to get the situation under control, RLS Media says, and Taylor promised "elevated disciplinary action," with addition training for staff and faculty.

